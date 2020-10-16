October Women’s March: Everything You Need To Know About Protest Against Trump Replacing RBG

Americans are taking to the streets across the nation again for the second Women’s March of 2020, on October 17. Here’s everything you need to know about the protest, including how to find a march.

On October 17, women across the nation are marching once more for equality and justice underneath the Trump administration. Though the 2020 Women’s March already happened in January, the organizers are calling participants back, once more, under dire circumstances. With President Donald Trump nominating an ultra-conservative judge to the Supreme Court in the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death, it’s clearer than ever that their reproductive rights could be at stake. If you’re interested in joining the marches across the United States, here’s what you need to know:

1. The main march is held in Washington, DC. As always, the largest event held by the official Women’s March is taking place in DC. Demonstrators are encouraged to gather at Freedom Plaza at 11:00am ET, where a rally will take place at noon. The march itself begins at 2:00pm, ending at the National Mall at 3:00pm. It’s unclear how big of a turnout the Women’s March will see, given that this is the first time they’ve marched during the pandemic. But in January 2020, 10,000 people marched.

2. This Women’s March has a different objective than their past protests. In October 2020, protesters are trying to get a specific message across: they will not stand by while Trump and Mitch McConnell attempt to rush through a Supreme Court nomination just weeks before the presidential election and put Amy Coney Barrett on the bench. “If Donald Trump is allowed to appoint another Supreme Court Justice, Roe v Wade will be overturned,” the Women’s March organizers said in a statement.

“It’s that simple. This is everything that the Women’s March has warned about since day one of Trump’s presidency. This is the moment we’ve been preparing for… The only thing that will stop Trump and Mitch McConnell from stealing another Supreme Court seat is millions of women in the streets—and defending this seat just became THE defining issue for the millions of women who will decide this election.”

3. There are 100 sister marches planned across the United States. Like in past years, there are at least 100 satellite marches planned for the same day as the DC event. The two other largest marches traditionally happen in New York City and Los Angeles. On October 17, New Yorkers will meet at Washington Square Park, located in Greenwich Village, underneath the famed arch and start marching down to Wall Street at 11:45am ET. You can find a Women’s March event near you by searching HERE.

4. COVID-19 protections are in place. The organizers recognize that holding a massive march with potentially thousands of attendees is dangerous during the pandemic. There will be protections at the DC event (encouraged at the others), including hand sanitizer stations along the march route. Protesters are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone who lives in one of the states on the self-quarantine list are discouraged from traveling to DC, and those feeling ill should stay home.

5. There are virtual events planned, as well. In order to encourage would-be attendees to stay home if they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the Women’s March has planned a number of virtual events. That includes live streams, phone banking, and more — see them all HERE.