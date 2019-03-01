5 Things To Know About F-Factor Diet Loved by Olivia Culpo, Katie Couric, Dylan Lauren & More

Looking for a new diet but dreading feeling deprived? The F-Factor Diet is the perfect program to keep you feeling full and looking great! Learn more about this revolutionary program loved by celebs!

Imagine this: a diet where you don’t feel hungry all the time. It’s not just a pipe dream anymore! There’s a reason why celebrities like Olivia Culpo are flocking to the F-Factor Diet in droves. The eating plan allows you to eat your favorite foods, drink wine, and so much more so you remain full and happy — and still look and feel incredible! Let’s learn a little more about it:

1. The diet includes four key principles: eat carbs, drink alcohol, dine out, and work out less. You may just be hearing about the F-Factor by now, but it’s been around for 20 years! According to the diet’s site, “You won’t be asked to ban carbohydrates, proteins, fats, or even alcohol. You will be able to indulge your sweet tooth. And you will be able to maintain your normal lifestyle. Our approach doesn’t trick your body or shock the system into a state of semi-starvation. It’s actually about routine maintenance: giving your body what it requires to function the way it is supposed to.” Sounds like a win-win to us!

2. The “F” stands for fiber. This diet is based around eating high fiber carbohydrates and lean protein. It works because fibrous foods keep you full throughout the day, and therefore feel satisfied after eating longer. And it’s not like you have to consume an insane amount of fiber, either — it’s just the normal amount recommended by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. You aren’t depriving yourself of the things you love, but merely adopting a healthy attitude toward how you eat. Everything in moderation, people! By doing so, you won’t have to be in the gym 24/7 to achieve results.

3. It was designed by celebrity dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot. “Tanya has worked with a wide variety of celebrities, tastemakers, influencers and more. She is the author of two well-known books including The F-Factor Diet and an influencer in her own right as seen with her super engaged social community,” the F-Factor site reads.

4. Celebrities LOVE the diet. Count Olivia Culpo, Katie Couric, Molly Sims, and Dylan Lauren as devoted F-Factor followers. “It’s one thing to be told from a magazine or a book what to eat, but it’s another to hear it from someone who’s absolutely breathtaking,” Olivia told the New York Times in 2013 when she was Miss Universe. Sold!