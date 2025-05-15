What Is Birthright Citizenship? A Closer Look at the 14th Amendment

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump has announced plans to end birthright citizenship as part of his broader second-term agenda, drawing sharp criticism and sparking legal challenges. Trump revealed on December 8, 2024, in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that he plans to end birthright citizenship in the United States.

Find out more about what birthright citizenship entails, whether Trump can make this change, and who would be affected if it were to happen.

What Is the Meaning of Birthright Citizenship?

Birthright citizenship is the legal principle that grants automatic citizenship to any child born on the territory of a country, regardless of the citizenship or immigration status of their parents. In the United States, this principle is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

This means that any child born on U.S. soil, whether their parents are citizens, legal residents, or undocumented immigrants, automatically acquires U.S. citizenship at birth.

Can Trump End Birthright Citizenship?

Trump has stated that he still intends to end birthright citizenship, a goal he previously listed as a priority for his first day in office. While it remains unclear whether he will be able to achieve this or how soon it might happen, Trump mentioned that, if possible, he plans to change it through executive action, among other unspecified options.

To change the 14th Amendment, it would require a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, which are currently both controlled by Republicans. After that, the amendment would need to be ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures.

Who Would Be Affected by the Change?

If Trump were to end birthright citizenship, it would primarily impact: