What Is a Blue Alert? Understanding the Hall County, Texas Notification

Image Credit: Getty Images

Millions of Texans were startled awake just before 5:00 AM on Friday when a Blue Alert was broadcast across the state.

The notification was issued to locate Seth Altman who was last seen in Memphis, Texas, about 80 miles south of Amarillo. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials believe the 33-year-old suspect is “associated with the serious injury of a law enforcement officer, posing a significant risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.” They urged Texans to call 911 if they see him and to avoid approaching him.

The Blue Alert sparked frustration among many Texans, who took to X to voice their discontent over the timing.

One user remarked, “Seth Altman just pissed off the entire state of Texas.” Another user, Matt Hopkins, criticized the emergency alert system, tweeting, “Sending a ‘Blue Alert’ at 4:50 AM is an abuse of the emergency alert system. How many people were woken up in the middle of their sleep by it?”

So, What Is a Blue Alert?