What Happens Now That Donald Trump Won?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States, with his running mate, J.D. Vance, set to become the next Vice President. During his victory speech in the early hours of November 6, 2024, after securing a significant number of electoral college votes, Trump stated, “There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe the, and now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal. We’re going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country and we’ve made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that.”

With Trump’s return to the White House, he has outlined his agenda for the next four years. Below are some key areas of focus:

Abortion Restrictions

Trump has not extensively commented on abortion, preferring to leave decisions to individual states rather than pushing for a nationwide ban. Although he identifies as “pro-life,” he has shown subtle support for a 15-week national abortion limit.

Mass Deportations

The President-elect plans to intensify deportations of undocumented immigrants. Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan told CBS News, as reported by CNN, “They’ll be targeted arrests. We’ll know who we’re going to arrest, where we’re most likely to find ‘em based on numerous, you know, investigative processes.”

LGBTQ+ Civil Rights

Regarding the LGBTQ+ community, Trump has expressed intentions to end diversity initiatives and limit equal inclusion programs. During a rally at Madison Square Garden, he stated, “We will get … transgender insanity the hell out of our schools, and we will keep men out of women’s sports.”

Education

In the area of education, Trump aims to cut funding for schools that offer programs he deems inappropriate, give parents more control over their children’s curriculum, and enforce changes in educational content and leadership structures.

Future Plans

While additional initiatives are expected during his presidency, such as policies linked to “Project 2025,” Trump has indicated that he does not claim the plan.