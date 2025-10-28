Young Bleed’s Health Amid ICU Hospitalization: What Happened to the Rapper?

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Southern rapper Young Bleed was hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU) in October 2025 just days after performing at Las Vegas’ ComplexCon. After initial false reports claimed he was dead, new information has surfaced regarding the 47-year-old rapper. His sister also debunked the rumors by sharing an update via Facebook on October 28, 2025.

Below are updates on Young Bleed’s condition and what we know so far about his hospitalization.

Who Is Young Bleed?

Young Bleed, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr., is a rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, known for songs such as “How Ya Do That.” He began his music career at age 9, when he started rhyming, inspired by his mother, who read poetry to him throughout his childhood. As a teenager, Young Bleed began selling his own hip-hop music independently to friends in his neighborhood before eventually signing with a local record label.

In 1995, Young Bleed helped form the rap group known as Concentration Camp. In the years that followed, he released several studio albums as a solo artist.

Is Young Bleed Dead?

No, despite false reports claiming he had died, Young Bleed is not dead. He is currently in the ICU. Tedra Johnson-Spears, Bleed’s sister, took to Facebook to clear up the rumors and asked fans to respect their family’s privacy.

“This will be my first and last post,” Johnson-Spears began in her post. “We are receiving a tremendous amount of calls about my big brother Glenn, Tank, Young Bleed. If you have not called his mother personally, please do not post about him. Our family asks that you respect our privacy and hold all calls and texts at this time. He is still currently in ICU, and his mother asked if you all would respect her wishes and not make any RIP posts.”

How Is Young Bleed Doing in the ICU? His Health

Rapper and record producer Master P confirmed that Young Bleed is in the ICU and is fighting for his life.

“@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love eachother while we here!” Master P captioned an Instagram post on October 28, 2025. “We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv. Thanks for all y’all prayers and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier.”

Master P added, “Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door,” at the end of his caption.

What Happened to Young Bleed? Why He Was Hospitalized

Young Bleed suffered from a “major medical emergency” days after performing at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. The outlet did not specify what the health crisis was.