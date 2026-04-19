What Happened to Nadia Farès? Updates on the Late Actress’ Cause of Death

Nadia Farès, the Moroccan-French actress known for projects such as The Crimson Rivers and Storm Warning, died one week after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool in Paris, France, her daughters announced on April 17, 2026. She was 57.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nadia Farès this Friday,” Nadia’s daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, wrote in a written statement to l’Agence France-Presse (AFP), according to multiple outlets. “France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother we have just lost,” they added.

Since Nadia’s incident one week prior resulted in an induced coma, many are wondering what happened to her and how she died. Here is what we know so far.

L’actrice Nadia Farès est morte à l'âge de 57 ans après un accident dans une piscine à Paris pic.twitter.com/SoQTuRU3kV — BFM (@BFMTV) April 18, 2026

What Was Nadia Farès’ Cause of Death?

Nadia’s official cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication.

What Happened to Nadia Farès?

Nadia was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool at a private gym in the 9th arrondissement of Paris on April 11, 2026. According to multiple outlets, paramedics performed CPR before transporting Nadia to the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. She was then placed in an induced coma.

Per Le Figaro, an investigation was opened into the cause of Nadia’s injuries, and that “no offense has been identified at this stage.”

Who Are Nadia Farès’ Daughters? About Her Children

As previously noted, Nadia is survived by her two daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman. Cylia penned a heartbreaking Instagram tribute for her late mother after announcing her death to the AFP.

“Mama. This is a heartbreak I will never get over,” she began in her caption. “Every day, I wake up and pray this is a nightmare and that you’re still with us. I know you fought your very hardest for your babies. Thank you. Thank you for fighting, thank you for giving me life, thank you for every memory, thank you for the laughs, for the cries.”

Cylia added that she had just spoken to her mother on the phone on Saturday before she died.

“On Saturday, we were on the phone, and you told me you weren’t afraid of death, and my response was that I was afraid of your death, and the next day, the universe decided it was time for you,” Cylia went on. “As much as it pains me it brings me some comfort knowing you weren’t afraid. I know you tried your best to stay, I sat at the edge of your bed and begged and pleaded for you to stay and the universe took you anyway.”