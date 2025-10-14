Carrie Elizabeth Romney: What Happened to Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mitt Romney and his family are grieving the sudden loss of his sister-in-law Carrie Elizabeth Romney, who was found dead near Valencia, California, in a parking lot on October 10, 2025. Carrie was 64 when she died. Her death is reportedly an ongoing investigation, and her cause of death has since been labeled as deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, which means the results are pending.

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives,” Mitt told People in a statement. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time

Get updates on Carrie’s death investigation and learn what happened to her below.

Who Was Carrie Elizabeth Romney?

Carrie is the former wife of Mitt’s brother, George Scott Romney. The ex-spouses were married from 2016 to 2025, according to The Independent.

What Happened to Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law? How She Died

Carrie’s cause of death was labeled as “deferred” by the Los Angels County Medical Examiner’s Office, which indicates that her death requires “additional investigation.” Her place of death was labeled as in the street, according to records, and multiple outlets reported that she was found near a parking garage.

At the time of publication, it’s still unclear how Carrie died. A rep for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told People, however, that an unidentified woman either jumped or fell from a nearby parking structure. ABC News cited “preliminary information” that Carrie may have jumped or fallen to her death.

“We don’t know if it was suicide or accidental,” LA County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt Daniel Vizcarra said, according to The Independent. “There is not enough information to go by yet on what the coroner has given us so far.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).