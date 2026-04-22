What Happened to David Wilcock? Update Amid Death Reports

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David Wilcock is making headlines once again, and this time, it’s not because of a new book or livestream. Instead, a wave of online rumors sparked concern among his followers after a U.S. lawmaker tweeted about his death, which wound up being true. The message left many asking: What happened to Wilcock?

Here’s everything to know about the speculation about Wilcock and updates on his death so far.

Who Was David Wilcock?

Wilcock was a paranormal author, internet personality and self-described researcher who has received widespread attention through his work in alternative science and spirituality. Known for exploring topics such as extraterrestrials and ancient civilizations, Wilcock established a dedicated following in the early 2000s through books, lectures and online content.

Over time, Wilcock became a recognizable figure in fringe media circles by sharing theories that challenged mainstream science. His presence expanded through blogs and streaming platforms with like-minded creators, helping him maintain a loyal and passionate audience.

What Happened to David Wilcock?

Speculation about Wilcock emerged in April 2026 after U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna from Florida tweeted that he had allegedly died.

“We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock,” Luna wrote in her message. “We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. ”

We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. 🕊️John 8:32 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 22, 2026

Just two days before rumors began to spread about him, Wilcock tweeted about Donald Trump‘s photo of himself as Jesus Christ.

“Dear Family,” Wilcock began in his tweet. “I slept miraculously well last night and decided to go LIVE today! Why in the world did POTUS post that Christ-like picture? Has he lost his mind? Are we going to be okay? Is he the Antichrist?”

Dear Family, I slept miraculously well last night and decided to go LIVE today! Why in the world did POTUS post that Christ-like picture? Has he lost his mind? Are we going to be okay? Is he the Antichrist? How does this affect the war and Disclosure?… pic.twitter.com/fZXAbGfA8j — David Wilcock (@david_wilcock) April 19, 2026

Is David Wilcock OK?

No, Wilcock unfortunately died, TMZ reported, citing authorities in Boulder County, Colorado, who said that deputies were dispatched Monday after a 911 call came in. Authorities stated that an emergency communications specialist who answered the 911 call believed the caller might have been managing a “mental health crisis,” according to the outlet.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies encountered a man with a weapon, and he used it on himself. He was pronounced dead.