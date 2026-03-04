What Happened to Adin Ross’ Sister Madeline? Updates on Her Death

Image Credit: Getty Images for FaZe Clan

Adin Ross and his family lost his sister Madeline earlier this year, multiple outlets reported in March 2026. The famous social media personality’s sibling’s cause of death is still pending, but many of his followers want to know what happened to Madeline, since he hasn’t spoken out about her passing.

Adin is best known for being a part of the “manosphere” online. He famously interviewed Donald Trump in the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election, and he has gained a massive social media following on Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and Kick. He climbed the ladder of online fame in 2019 when he started streaming video games. The following year, Adin started streaming with Bronny James, LeBron James‘ son. Adin went on to interview multiple celebrities in the years to come.

Learn what happened to Adin’s late sister, Madeline, here.

Who Was Adin Ross’ Sister?

Adin’s late sister was named Madeline. He grew up alongside three sisters in total, one of whom is influencer and YouTuber Naomi Ross.

Madeline didn’t live a life in the public eye as her brother does, so not much is known about her or her final days.

What Happened to Madeline Ross?

Madeline’s cause and manner of death are currently pending, but her death was confirmed by the Broward County Medical Examiner, according to The Independent. She died on January 15, 2026, in Broward County, Florida. TMZ was the first to report the news on March 3, 2026.

What Has Adin Ross Said About His Sister Madeline?

Adin has yet to publicly comment on the death of his late sister, Madeline. He’s continued to stream on his Kick Channel.

Naomi has also avoided publicly commenting on Madeline’s death.

