Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

What Does the ‘No Kings’ Protest Mean? Learn About it Here

Across the United States, the viral “No Kings” protest erupted on June 14, 2025. Find out why it matters and learn about the next nationwide “No Kings” protest.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
October 17, 2025 6:00AM EDT
What Does the 'No Kings' Protest Mean? Learn About it Here
View gallery
US actors Susan Sarandon (C) and Mark Ruffalo (L) marche along demonstrators protesting the Trump administration during the "No Kings" rally in New York on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trump's military parade in Washington, DC. In response to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army but also coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, a "No Kings" movement has sprung up promising to stage protests in more than 2,000 places across the country, including a large parade expected in Los Angeles which organizers say will feature a "20-foot-tall balloon of Trump wearing a diaper." (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon, along with thousands of New Yorkers, march in opposition of Donald Trump's presidency on the day of the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
Jimmy Kimmel at the 50th Annual Gracie Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

On June 14, 2025 — Donald Trump’s birthday — he held a military parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, while thousands across the country joined “No Kings” protests against his administration. From Los Angeles to New York City, the demonstrations peaked amid heated clashes over ICE raids and executive overreach.

If you’re unfamiliar with the movement’s goals—or how it’s evolving—here’s what “No Kings” really means below.

How Many ‘No Kings’ Protests Were There?

According to multiple outlets, more than 2,000 “No Kings” protests took place in all 50 states on June 14, 2025.

What Does the ‘No Kings’ Protest Mean?

According to protest organizers, the “No Kings” movement “is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there’s no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools.”

Organizers added that all “No Kings” mobilizations “adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.”

What Does the 'No Kings' Protest Mean? Learn About it Here
(Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

The term “No Kings” is also a reference to a leader’s alleged monarchical or authoritarian actions. Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo attended a New York City protest on Saturday and told MSNBC why he and many other celebrities showed up.

“Because we see our democracy is in real trouble,” Mark said. “We see a president who has made himself a king and dictator, and we don’t seen an opposition that’s powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights and the trampling of the Constitution that’s happening every single day with executive orders, with the refusal to obey court orders, kidnapping of immigrants, people who are here legally, people who their children are being taken from them. We’re disgusted and we’re scared, and we know that the only way that — to fight this now is for the people, is to come together.”

Will There Be Another ‘No Kings’ Protest?

Yes, organizers have confirmed a second nationwide “No Kings” protest scheduled for October 18, 2025, with more than 2,500 events planned across all 50 states.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has activated the National Guard ahead of protests in Austin. Meanwhile, in Salt Lake City, local organizers shifted their plans, canceling a march portion and holding a stationary gathering instead—citing safety concerns from past violence.

The president has received backlash for signing numerous executive orders once he took office in January.

Did Trump Respond to the ‘No Kings’ Protests?

Two days before the “No Kings” rallies took place, Trump told a group of reporters what he thought about the demonstrations.

“I don’t feel like a king,” the president said on June 12. “I have to go through hell to get things approved. Not a king.”