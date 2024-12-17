What Did Matilda Djerf Do? All About the Djerf Avenue Boss

Image Credit: Matilda Djerf/Instagram

Matilda Saga Albertina Djerf, co-founder of fashion brand Djerf Avenue, was accused of perpetuating a toxic workplace. The 27-year-old influencer was named in an exposé by Aftonbladet. The Swedish publication interviewed multiple current and former Djerf Avenue staff members, all of whom alleged bullying, favoritism and body-shaming from Matilda’s company. In response to the news, Djerf Avenue broke its silence in a statement.

“This is ongoing work, and this year, we’ve made some important changes to improve the work culture at Djerf Avenue,” a statement from the brand read, obtained by The Cut. “Amongst other things, we have hired a more experienced management team, we have introduced monthly anonymous surveys to collect feedback and take action, we have also set up an external organizational psychologist to access our workplace. We are also in the process of bringing in an additional external HR professional to support the organization.”

So, what did Matilda do? Find out what happened and see her response, below.

Who Is Matilda Djerf?

Matila is a Swedish influencer and businesswoman who co-founded Djerf Avenue with her boyfriend, Rasmus Johansson. Johansson reportedly serves as the CEO of the brand.

What Did Matilda Djerf Do?

Multiple former and current employees of Matilda’s company depicted a toxic workplace in an exposé published by Aftonbladet. Some staffers claimed they lost sleep, suffered panic attacks and returned home crying from work some days, per Fast Company. One former staffer accused Matilda of “[yelling] at us” and “[calling] us names.” Another person claimed that Matilda would be angry “if there was no coffee,” “if someone was sitting in the wrong seat,” or “if her food hadn’t been heated up” for her. A separate person claimed that Matilda had her own personal toilet in the office, and when someone accidentally used it, another employee had to “scrub the toilet before Matilda could use it again.”

One accuser even told Aftonbladet that the workplace at Djerf Avenue was “psychological terror.”

How Much Is Djerf Avenue Worth?

Djerf Avenue brought in around $35 million in revenue, according to BBC.

What Did Matilda Say About the Accusations?

Matilda stayed off of social media for several days to meet with her team at Djerf Avenue, she claimed in a lengthy Instagram post on December 17, 2024.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been quiet on social media. My highest priority has been to meet with the Djerf Avenue team and speak to them,” Matilda explained. “I am [fully] aware that my words here are not an answer or a solution, but for me it’s important to write this directly to you. To anyone who I’ve hurt or let down, I want to start by saying that I’m genuinely sorry.”

Manila added that she had no prior experiencing leading a team like this and pointed to a “lot of stress” in her note.

“When I started Djerf Avenue, I never expected that the company would be what it is today, with so many team members and so much responsibility,” Matilda admitted, before acknowledging, “I wasn’t ready. I had never led a team prior to this, I had never built a company, and under. Lot of stress, high tempo, and naivety I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be along the way [sic]. And for that I am so, so sorry. I wish my growth happened faster. I really want to underline that I’m extremely committed to getting it right and continuing growing.”