What Did Flavor Flav Gives Team USA Gymnast Jordan Chiles at MTV VMAs?

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

From losing her bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics to receiving a special piece of jewelry from Flavor Flav, gymnast Jordan Chiles had a memorable moment at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. She helped present the first award of the evening to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for Best Collaboration.

During the presentation, the 65-year-old rapper said, “They tried to take your medal away from you… I got you something that they can’t take away from you.” Jordan smiled as she accepted the gift and proudly wore her new piece on the VMAs stage.

What Did Flavor Flav Gift Jordan Chiles?

Flava Flav gives Jordan Chiles the bronze clock he had made for her at the VMAs! 😱pic.twitter.com/SxR7egT8ug — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) September 12, 2024

Flavor Flav, the official sponsor of the U.S. women’s water polo team, surprised the Olympian with a bronze clock necklace. “Wow, I don’t even know what to say. Thank you so much,” she responded. He also revealed that he had her “prize money,” which she was supposed to receive at the Paris Games for the women’s gymnastics floor exercise final. With a speechless reaction, the “EVERY WHERE MAN” artist, featuring Chuck D, shared, “As y’all know I am an official sponsor for the United States Olympic Water Polo Team, so that’s why I wanted to turn this into an Olympic moment. And guess what else? I got your prize money too. I just wanted to surprise you with that.”

Why Was Jordan’s Bronze Medal Revoked?

Originally, the 23-year-old athlete was placed fifth, but after an inquiry by USA Gymnastics team coach Cecile Landi, her score was adjustedFollowing this, the Romanian Olympic team requested a review, arguing that their gymnast Ana Bărbosu had scored higher than the U.S. gymnast. As a result, the Olympic organization revoked Jordan’s bronze medal and awarded the third-place spot to the Romanian gymnast.

What Did Jordan Chiles Say About Her Bronze Medal?

After her medal was revoked, Jordan released a statement on Instagram on August 15: “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”