What Days Does ‘Love Island’ Come Out? See When Each Episode Airs

Image Credit: Peacock

With a brand-new group of Islanders, the Villa is heating up as the days go by. Season 7 of Love Island USA is officially here, and with that comes weekly episodes of drama, love and lust. Now that the season premiere has already debuted, what days can you watch all new episodes of the reality TV series?

The June 3 season 7 premiere was oddly delayed about 40 minutes past its scheduled 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT time. The network acknowledged the delay via social media, tweeting, “WE GOT A TEXT! Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait Stay tuned! #LoveIslandUSA.”

Season 6 of Love Island USA reached new heights of success. So, this season has a lot of expectations from fans to live up to its spicy and sexy standard.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details on when Love Island USA episodes drop.

Where to Watch Love Island USA

All old and new episodes of Love Island USA are available to watch on Peacock. Hosted by Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, the show has no shortage of twists and surprises for both the Islanders and the viewers!

What Days Does Love Island Season 7 Air?

From the week of June 9 and onward, all new episodes of Love Island USA will be released on Thursdays through Tuesdays on Peacock.

Love Island Season 7 Cast

The initial Villa cast of season 7 of Love Island USA is as follows:

Women:

Chelley Bissain, 27, Orlando, Florida

Huda Mustafa Raleigh, 24, North Carolina

Belle-A Walker, 22, Honolulu, Hawaii

Olandria Carthen, 27, Decatur, Alabama

Yulissa Escobar, 27, Miami, Florida

Men: