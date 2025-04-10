What Channel Is the Masters on? How I Can Watch it

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Masters Tournament is officially underway, marking the 89th edition of one of golf’s most prestigious events. As of Thursday, April 10, the first round is in full swing, with early groups making their way through the iconic course.

With perfect spring conditions in Georgia and a stacked field of elite golfers, this year’s tournament is already shaping up to be one to watch. Here’s everything you need to know to follow along—from tee times and live coverage to channel info and scoring updates.

Masters 2024 Dates

Tournament week began with practice rounds and special events on Monday, April 7, leading up to the official competition. The 2025 Masters officially teed off today, Thursday, April 10, and will run through Sunday, April 13.

Where Does the Masters Take Place?

The Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Known for its pristine fairways, iconic azaleas, and storied history, Augusta National has hosted the tournament every year since its inception in 1934. It’s one of the most exclusive and celebrated courses in the world.

What Channel Is the Masters On?

Live coverage of the first two rounds of the Masters will air on ESPN. For streaming, fans can tune into Masters.com, the Masters app, and the Masters YouTube channel for featured groups and iconic holes—including the legendary Amen Corner. Coverage of the third and final rounds will move to CBS for the weekend.

How to Watch the Masters Live Coverage

For streaming, Paramount+ subscribers can watch the weekend rounds live, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action from Augusta.

Masters Leaderboard

Current Leaderboard: