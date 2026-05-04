What Channel Is the Met Gala 2026 on TV Tonight? Your Cable Options

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The Met Gala 2026 is here, returning to The Metropolitan Museum of Art with this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” and a dress code of “Fashion Is Art.” The exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explores the idea of the “dressed body,” pairing fashion with artworks spanning 5,000 years and highlighting both traditional and often-overlooked representations of the human form.

The event is co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, with Beyoncé returning to a leading role at the gala for the first time in years, adding to the anticipation around the night. Honorary co-chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are also involved, drawing additional attention ahead of the event.

While the event itself remains private, the red carpet arrivals are broadcast and streamed live, giving viewers a chance to follow along from home. Learn more below.

Is the Met Gala Televised?

The Met Gala itself is not fully televised like a traditional awards show. The actual event inside is private, but the red carpet arrivals are broadcast and streamed live, which is what viewers watch from home.

What Channel Is the Met Gala on TV?

There’s no single official TV broadcast of the Met Gala, but red carpet coverage airs on E!, which provides live interviews, commentary, and fashion breakdowns. You can watch E! through most cable providers, and its coverage typically begins around 6 p.m. ET.

Where Can You Stream the Met Gala Online?

The main way to watch is through Vogue’s official livestream, which runs across its digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and its website. The stream starts at 6 p.m. ET and features hosts and red carpet interviews. You can also stream E!’s coverage on platforms like Peacock and other live TV services.

Who’s Going to the 2026 Met Gala?

Beyond the co-chairs, the event’s host committee and invited guests include a wide mix of celebrities from fashion, film, music, and sports. Confirmed attendees and committee members include stars like Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sam Smith, all of whom are expected to appear on the red carpet.