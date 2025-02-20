What Channel Are the SAG Awards On? 2025 Ceremony Watch Details

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) are just days away, and the event is set to be a memorable one as it honors actors who had a standout year. According to Variety, the show’s Executive Producer, Jon Brockett, shared, “Receiving a SAG Award is symbolic of an actor’s journey.” He added,”Being recognized by their peers of over 118,000 eligible SAG-AFTRA voters is a validation from those who truly understand the art, the challenges, sacrifices and triumphs of the craft. It’s an emphasis on the power of a performance.”

Jon continued, “The show itself is streamlined to deliver two efficient hours of fun live bits, heartfelt video packages and — also unique to the SAG Awards — we never cut off anyone’s speeches, which allows actors to truly have their full moment.”

The awards show will be hosted by Kristen Bell. Per Vanity Fair, she expressed, “I like hosting. I like bringing people together. I like making goofy jokes and making people laugh…. Being in a room full of my peers—there’s something very exciting about it. Plus, there’s a safety net because, as cutthroat as Hollywood can be, the SAG Awards have the best vibe because everyone’s excited to see each other, and they’re rooting for each other no matter who wins. So it was an easy yes.”

As the show approaches, learn more about when and how to tune into the awards show below.

SAG Awards 2025 Date

The awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

What Channel Are the SAG Awards On?

The awards will not air on cable as they traditionally did on TNT and TBS. Under a new deal, the ceremony will now be streamed.

Will the SAG Awards Be Available to Stream?

Yes, the SAG Awards will stream on Netflix starting at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PT. A pre-show will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST. Viewers will need a Netflix subscription to watch the event.

SAG Awards Nominees

The show will honor nominees across several categories, including Best Motion Picture Ensemble, Best Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture), Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, and more.

In film, Wicked leads with five nominations. For television, Shōgun tops the list with five nods, followed by The Bear and The Diplomat, each earning four nominations.