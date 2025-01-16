Wendy Williams’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Vulture Festiva

Wendy Williams has been in the industry for decades. Find out all the details on her bank statement below!

How Did Wendy Williams Make Money?

After Wendy, 60, graduated from Northeastern University, she started as a disc jockey on 98.7 KISS FM, Hot 97, and WBLS-FM. She is notoriously known for her syndicated daytime TV show, The Wendy Williams Show, which began in 2008, up until 2022.

What Is Wendy Williams’ Net Worth?

Wendy’s net worth is $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wendy was put under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022. The conservatorship manages her health issues and finances.

How Does Wendy Williams Feel About Her Conservatorship?

Wendy transparently opened up regarding her conservatorship in January 2025. During her interview with The Breakfast Club, she shared: “I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not.”

She went on to vulnerably explain her day-to-day struggles while being under her conservatorship. Wendy shared while sobbing: “My life is f***** up. I’m definitely isolated. I keep the door closed, I watch TV, listen to the radio and look out the window. Sit here as my life goes by. They won’t allow you to leave or have visitors. So you can’t even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to see my dad on his 94th birthday. The day after that is not promised. This is what is called emotional abuse.”

How Is Wendy Williams’ Health?

In 2022, Wendy contracted COVID and soon after, had complications with her Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema. That same year, her long-standing talk show concluded. Wendy went to a wellness facility to get help. In 2024, her medical team explained that she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

According to the medical team’s press release: “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly, she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires, to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”