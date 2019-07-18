Happy 55th Birthday, Wendy Williams: Her Fiercest Looks Of All-Time

Wendy Williams celebrates her birthday today, July 18, so we’re honoring her by taking a look back at some of the sexiest outfits she’s ever worn!

It’s time to party because it’s Wendy Williams‘ birthday! The talk show host turned 55 today, July 18, so in honor of this momentous occasion, we’ve rounded up some of her fiercest looks of all-time.

One of our favorite looks that Wendy has worn was a gorgeous red velvet dress that she wore to the Empire State Building in New York on Sept. 18, 2017. The host of The Wendy Williams Show looked incredible in the figure-hugging maxi dress, which she paired with pale pink heels. She wore her long, blonde locks down in soft waves for the event.

Just one day before her birthday this year, Wendy proved she’s a summer style queen in some super short shorts. She tucked in a white v-neck shirt into the tiny pair of white Daisy Dukes while greeting fans out in New York. She finished off her ensemble with dark sunglasses, a diamond necklace, and black and grey high tops.

If any of her recent looks are anything to go off of, Wendy will be celebrating turning 55 in style. On July 16, she made a major statement when she stepped out in a plunging beige maxi dress, along with fuzzy black slippers and a snakeskin duster coat. She rounded out the outfit with reflective sunglasses, silver bracelets and the same necklace she wore with the white shorts look.

We can’t wait to see what fashion moments the mother-of-one blesses us with in the year ahead. In the meantime, head up to the gallery above to see some of Wendy’s sexiest outfits of all-time!