‘Weird Al’ Yankovic: Everything to Know About BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour

If anyone knows how to make things bigger and weirder, it’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.
Known for his comedy rock originals and parodies of popular music, the 64-year-old has announced an extensive tour across the United States. Kicking off in Las Vegas in June 2025 and running through September, this tour promises to be a memorable experience.
Joining Yankovic on the Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour is Puddles Pity Party, a 7-foot-tall singing clown. “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said in a statement. “We’ll be performing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies, as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans—but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!” The tour includes a stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 12, which will mark Yankovic’s first show at the famed arena in his four-decade career.
Yankovic’s latest album, Mandatory Fun, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He received an Emmy in 2022 for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.
Tour Dates
June 13, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
June 24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
June 28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
June 29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA)
July 1 – Traverse City MI @ National Cherry Festival
July 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 5 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
July 6 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
July 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
July 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 25 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
July 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
Aug 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 2 – Grand Praire, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
Aug 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 7 – Casper, WY Ford @ Wyoming Center
Aug 8 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
Aug 9 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug 12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug 13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug 17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
Aug 20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Aug 24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug 26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
Aug 27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
Aug 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Aug 30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept 2 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sept 4 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
Sept 5 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Sept 6 – Concho, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
Sept 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Sept 9 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sep 12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
Sept 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept 14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
Sept 16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Sept 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium
Sept 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater