‘Weird Al’ Yankovic: Everything to Know About BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

If anyone knows how to make things bigger and weirder, it’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.

Known for his comedy rock originals and parodies of popular music, the 64-year-old has announced an extensive tour across the United States. Kicking off in Las Vegas in June 2025 and running through September, this tour promises to be a memorable experience.

Joining Yankovic on the Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour is Puddles Pity Party, a 7-foot-tall singing clown. “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said in a statement. “We’ll be performing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies, as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans—but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!” The tour includes a stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 12, which will mark Yankovic’s first show at the famed arena in his four-decade career.

Yankovic’s latest album, Mandatory Fun, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He received an Emmy in 2022 for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Tour Dates

June 13, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

June 24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

June 28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

June 29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA)

July 1 – Traverse City MI @ National Cherry Festival

July 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 5 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

July 6 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

July 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

July 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 25 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

July 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Aug 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 2 – Grand Praire, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Aug 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug 7 – Casper, WY Ford @ Wyoming Center

Aug 8 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

Aug 9 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug 10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug 12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug 14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug 17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre

Aug 20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

Aug 24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug 26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

Aug 27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center

Aug 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Aug 30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept 2 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Sept 4 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater

Sept 5 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Sept 6 – Concho, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino

Sept 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Sept 9 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

Sept 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept 14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

Sept 16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Sept 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium

Sept 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater