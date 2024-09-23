‘Weird Al’ Yankovic: Everything to Know About BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour

The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour will feature 'Weird Al' Yankovic performing his iconic hits alongside some never-before-performed fan favorites.

September 23, 2024
"Weird Al" Yankovic at the AppleTV+ Primetime Emmy Party held at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)
If anyone knows how to make things bigger and weirder, it’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.

Known for his comedy rock originals and parodies of popular music, the 64-year-old has announced an extensive tour across the United States. Kicking off in Las Vegas in June 2025 and running through September, this tour promises to be a memorable experience.

Joining Yankovic on the Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour is Puddles Pity Party, a 7-foot-tall singing clown. “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said in a statement. “We’ll be performing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies, as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans—but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!” The tour includes a stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 12, which will mark Yankovic’s first show at the famed arena in his four-decade career.

Yankovic’s latest album, Mandatory Fun, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He received an Emmy in 2022 for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Tour Dates

June 13, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
June 24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
June 28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
June 29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA)
July 1 – Traverse City MI @ National Cherry Festival
July 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 5 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
July 6 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
July 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
July 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 25 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
July 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
Aug 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 2 – Grand Praire, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
Aug 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 7 – Casper, WY Ford @ Wyoming Center
Aug 8 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
Aug 9 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug 12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug 13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug 17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
Aug 20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Aug 24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug 26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
Aug 27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center
Aug 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Aug 30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept 2 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sept 4 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
Sept 5 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Sept 6 – Concho, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
Sept 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Sept 9 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sep 12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
Sept 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept 14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
Sept 16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Sept 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium
Sept 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater