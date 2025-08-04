‘Weapons’ Movie 2025: Trailer, Cast, Release Date & More

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The horror genre continues to expand, and Weapons might keep viewers up all night — maybe even for a whole week. According to Medium, the film’s director, Zach Cregger, shared insight on the film, “More ambitious in almost every way… not just in terms of budget. The story is weirder and twistier and bigger. I have way more actors to fit into this thing. The set pieces are definitely bigger. It’s just a bigger, weirder movie than Barbarian is… I promise you, when you watch it, you will agree with me. It is.”

He added, “It’s melancholy, yet it has comedic situations. The sky is regularly cloudy, yet the scenes are colorful. It’s a sprawling ensemble, but the characters are fully developed in their own worlds… I just like that kind of unapologetic, ‘This is an epic.’ I love that movie. I love that kind of bold scale.”

Learn more about the film below.

What Is Weapons About?

Per IMDb, the storyline will follow “An interrelated, multistory horror epic about the disappearance of high school students in a small town.”

The movie cover even includes a chilling line that offers a glimpse into the story, “Last night at 2:17 am every child from Mrs. Gandy’s class woke up got out of bed went downstairs opened the front door walked into the dark… and they never came back.”

Who Is in the Weapons Cast?

The film features main cast members Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, June Diane Raphael, Toby Huss, Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams and more.

Weapons Movie Release Date

The R-rated horror movie is expected to be released on August 8, 2025.

How to Watch the Weapons Movie

Cinema fans will be able to watch the film in theaters when it premieres on August 8. It’s too early for a streaming release date, but since Weapons is a Warner Bros. production, it should be available to stream on HBO Max in the near future.