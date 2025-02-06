Where to Watch ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’: How to Stream the Belle Gibson Show

Image Credit: Netflix

If there’s one show to watch, it might just be Apple Cider Vinegar.

This “true-ish story based on a lie” centers on an influencer who deceived her followers by faking brain cancer and then falsely claiming she was cured by a special diet—one she just happened to be selling.

While this story has been covered before, the miniseries offers a fresh take, diving into the early days of Instagram and how social media helped shape the rise of wellness culture.

Keep reading to find out more about the show and how to watch it.

Who Is Apple Cider Vinegar Based On?

The miniseries centers on Belle Gibson, a former Australian wellness influencer and convicted scammer. Once hailed as a wellness guru, Gibson falsely claimed to have cured cancer through diet, exercise, and alternative medicine.

She fabricated stories about living with multiple types of cancer, including malignant brain, kidney, and blood cancer. Gibson went on to build a fitness and diet empire through her Instagram account, @healing_belle, and by launching an app and a book, both titled The Whole Pantry.

Eventually, in 2015, Gibson’s wellness empire collapsed after Australian journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano exposed her lies about donating business profits to multiple charities. Shortly after, it was revealed that Gibson had also lied about her age and about having cancer entirely.

In 2017, Gibson was hit with more than $400,000 in fines, per PEOPLE. She has reportedly stayed under the raider ever since, even after law enforcement raided her home.

Who Portrays Belle Gibson in the Miniseries?

Actress Kaitlyn Dever plays the role of Gibson. Dever is recognized for roles in a slew of films and miniseries, such as Dopesick, Rosaline, No One Will Save You and season 2 of The Last of Us.

Dever spoke with Netflix’s The Tudum about how she got into character for Apple Cider Vinegar, pointing out that she “holds the wellness world so close” to her heart.

“The show really does an amazing job at shedding light on the confusion that surrounds the medical world and the wellness industry — and also human behavior and why we lie,” the actress said. “It does have very high stakes and feels very life and death.”

Where to Watch Apple Cider Vinegar

You can watch the miniseries on Netflix, with the first episode released on February 6, 2025. It consists of six episodes, each approximately one hour long.

Trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar