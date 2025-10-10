Was Donald Trump Nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump has made headlines over the years for his desire to take home the highly coveted Nobel Peace Prize, but he hasn’t been awarded it. The 2025 prize winner is Venezuelan politician and opposition leader María Corina Machado. Amid her win, some are wondering if Trump was even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Who Won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its October 2025 announcement.

“Maria Corina Machado meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel’s will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate,” the committee continued “She has brought her country’s opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarization of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy.”

In response to Machado’s win, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the Norwegian Nobel Committee of placing “politics over peace” in their decision.

How Does Anyone Win the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for voting. The nomination of a candidate is only acceptable when it’s submitted by a person that meets specific criteria. The necessary criteria includes members of national assemblies and governments, university professors, others who have been awarded with the prize and current and former members of the committee, according to the committee’s website.

Was Trump Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

There is no way of knowing whether or not Trump was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize because the Norwegian Nobel Committee “does not confirm the names of nominees, neither to the media nor to the candidates themselves.” The list of nominees is released 50 years after the prize is awarded.

The committee revealed that there were 338 nominees for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, of which were 244 individuals and 94 were organizations.

Trump’s rumored nomination has been a major topic over the years. His 2016 presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton, said she’d nominate the Republican for the Nobel Peace Prize if he could end the war in Ukraine without granting Russia any territory.

“If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States,” Clinton said on the “Raging Moderates” podcast in August 2025. “I’m dreaming that for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on behalf of not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests.’