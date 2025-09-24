Was ‘The Savant’ Canceled? Apple TV+’s Decision on the Jessica Chastain Series

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Less than two weeks after ABC temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Apple TV+ postponed the release of its crime thriller series The Savant starring Jessica Chastain. The actress promptly spoke out about the decision, prompting many to wonder if the show was — or will be — canceled.

Find out what’s going on with The Savant and its fate below.

Was The Savant Canceled?

No, despite some confusion online, The Savant has not been canceled by Apple; its release, however, has been postponed. The news came right on the heels of Charlie Kirk‘s assassination.

The Savant was scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on September 24, 2025.

Why Was The Savant Postponed From its Initial Release?

In a statement from Apple obtained by Variety, the company did not cite a specific release behind The Savant‘s postponement. The statement read, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Jessica spoke out about Apple’s surprising decision in a lengthy social media statement. The actress began her note by emphasizing how much she values her “partnership” with Apple, calling them “incredible collaborators.”

I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years… pic.twitter.com/qZyPXjYhbK — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 24, 2025

“That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant,” the Zero Dark Thirty actress wrote before pointing to multiple instances of political violence over the past few years. “In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President [Donald] Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country. These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted.”

Jessica continued, “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.”

What Is The Savant About?

The Savant‘s official logline points out that Jessica’s character, Jodi Goodwin, is an “undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ [who] she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.”