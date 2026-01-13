Was Mike Tomlin Fired? Why the Steelers’ Head Coach Is Actually Stepping Down

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers was reported to be stepping down as the team’s head coach after 19 seasons, multiple outlets reported on January 13, 2026. The news came shortly after Tomlin’s last Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, game concluded with extensive boos from the crowd while he and QB Aaron Rodgers walked off the field. Fans are now wondering whether Tomlin left his job on his own accord or if he was fired.

When asked for his reaction to the fans, Tomlin said, “When you don’t get it done, words are cheap,” per ESPN. He explained, “It’s about what you do or you don’t do. And so, I appreciate the question, but people talk too much in our business. You either do or you don’t.”

Find out everything we know about Tomlin’s departure from the Steelers below.

Breaking: Mike Tomlin has informed the Steelers that he is stepping down as the team's head coach, sources tell @AdamSchefter and @JFowlerESPN. Tomlin coached the Steelers for 19 years. pic.twitter.com/zxYk7AGrmz — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2026

Was Mike Tomlin Fired by the Steelers?

No, Tomlin was not fired by the Steelers. Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a public statement that Tomlin quit.

“During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach,” Rooney noted. “Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. … It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin.”

Rooney added that Tomlin “guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career.”

“His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated,” Rooney continued. “My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”

Why Is Mike Tomlin Stepping Down as the Steelers’ Head Coach?

Since Tomlin has yet to publicly speak out about his departure, it’s unclear why he chose to leave the Steelers after nearly 20 seasons.

Did Mike Tomlin Step Down From Coaching Altogether?

Since the news of Tomlin’s exit is still fresh, it’s unclear if he plans to leave coaching altogether or if he’s only leaving the Steelers.