Was Kurt Cobain’s Death a Homicide? What We Know About the Late Nirvana Singer

Kurt Cobain, the late lead singer of Nirvana, left behind a legacy in the rock music world. Known for hits including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Cobain’s death still strikes a chord among fans more than 30 years after his death. In early 2026, an independent researcher came forward with claims that Cobain may not have died by suicide, suggesting that his death may have been staged and was actually a homicide.

Here is everything we know so far about the research surrounding Cobain’s cause of death.

How Old Was Kurt Cobain?

Cobain was just 27 when he died on April 5, 1994.

How Did Kurt Cobain Die?

Cobain’s death was ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His now-widowed wife, Courtney Love, had reported that he was suicidal in his final weeks.

Did Kurt Cobain Die by Suicide or Homicide?

Cobain’s manner of death was still determined to be a suicide. A spokesman for the Medical Examiner’s Office told Daily Mail in February 2026, “King County Medical Examiner’s Office worked with the local law enforcement agency, conducted a full autopsy, and followed all of its procedures in coming to the determination of the manner of death as a suicide. Our detective concluded that he died by suicide, and this continues to be the position held by this department.”

However, independent researcher Michelle Wilkins told Daily Mail in February 2026 that she had reason to believe someone had killed him.

“There are things in the autopsy that go, well, wait, this person didn’t die very quickly of a gunshot blast,” Wilkins told the outlet while pointing to organ damage that was associated with oxygen deprivation. “The necrosis of the brain and liver happens in an overdose. It doesn’t happen in a shotgun death,” Wilkins added.

She went on to say, “To me, it looks like someone staged a movie and wanted you to be absolutely certain this was a suicide. The receipt for the gun is in his pocket. The receipt for the shells is in his pocket. The shells are lined up at his feet.”

“We’re supposed to believe he capped the needles and put everything back in order after shooting up three times, because that’s what someone does while they’re dying,” Wilkins continued. “Suicides are messy, and this was a very clean scene.”

