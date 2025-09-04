Was Giorgio Armani Ever Married? Meet the Designer’s Late Partner Sergio Galeotti

Image Credit: WireImage

Giorgio Armani was known around the world as the “King of Fashion,” but the late designer kept much of his personal life private. Armani never married, though he shared both a romantic and professional partnership with Sergio Galeotti, the man who co-founded the Armani brand with him in 1975. Their bond not only shaped Armani’s personal life but also laid the foundation for one of the most successful fashion houses in the world.

Below, learn more about Armani’s relationship history, his late partner, and the family legacy he left behind.

Was Giorgio Armani Ever Married?

No, Armani was never married. Throughout his life, the designer kept his personal relationships largely private, though he was open about having romances with both men and women. His most significant and long-term partnership was with Galeotti.

Who Was Sergio Galeotti?

Galeotti was an Italian architect and Giorgio Armani’s partner in both life and business. Born in 1945, Galeotti encouraged Armani to start his own fashion label, and together they launched the Armani brand in 1975. While Armani was the creative visionary, Galeotti handled much of the business side, helping transform their shared dream into a global fashion empire.

What Happened to Sergio Galeotti?

Tragically, Galeotti died in 1985 at the age of 40 due to complications from AIDS.

How Did Giorgio Armani Die?

Armani passed away peacefully at his home in Milan on September 4, 2025, at the age of 91. The Armani Group confirmed his death in a statement but did not disclose the cause.

Did Giorgio Armani Have Children?

No, Armani did not have children. Instead, he considered the Armani brand his “family,” dedicating his life to mentoring staff, shaping his company’s vision, and nurturing its legacy. Reflecting this sentiment, the Armani Group later shared, “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family.”

However, in a 2015 interview with GQ, the designer grew emotional when asked if he had ever wanted to be a father. “A lot,” he admitted. “I wish I had many children.”