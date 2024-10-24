Warped Tour 2025: Lineup, Dates, and Cities

Image Credit: Getty Images

Warped Tour is back for 2025!

On October 17, founder Kevin Lyman confirmed that the festival will return in 2025 after a six-year hiatus to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

“People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered,” said Lyman in a press release. “We’ve seen how music continues to unite and inspire, and this return isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about giving a new generation the chance to feel that same sense of belonging and freedom that Warped has always championed. Insomniac is a company I’ve always admired, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, I couldn’t say no. I thought, why the hell not? Let’s dive in and make this happen!”

Now, the ticket presale for the traveling rock and punk tour, which launched in 1995, is live starting today, Oct. 24.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

When Is Warped Tour 2025?

After a six-year hiatus, the festival will feature two-day events in three cities on the following dates: June 14-15, July 26-27, and November 15-16.

What Cities Will Be Included?

The traveling pop-punk music festival will be held at the following locations:

Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, Washington, D.C. (June 14-15)

(June 14-15) Shoreline Waterfront, Long Beach, California (July 26-27)

(July 26-27) Camping World Stadium Campus, Orlando, Florida (Nov. 15-16)

Who’s Performing?

The lineup has not yet been announced, but organizers have stated it will feature 70-100 artists. “We’re getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup,” founder Kevin Lyman told Rolling Stone last week.

Previous acts have included bands such as Blink-182, Green Day, Paramore, and Fall Out Boy.

When Was the Last Festival? Why Did They Stop?

The last Warped Tour festival took place in 2019.

Back in 2017, Lyman announced that the 2018 Warped Tour would be the final tour. During an appearance on the Inside Track podcast in 2019, Lyman explained that he decided to end the festival due to an eroding “sense of community” among pop-punk fans. However, he later brought the festival back for a limited 25th-anniversary celebration that same year.

In 2019, Warped Tour featured stops in Ohio, New Jersey, and California, showcasing a who’s who of festival alumni, including 311, Bad Religion, The All-American Rejects, Andrew W.K., Anti-Flag, and Gym Class Heroes.