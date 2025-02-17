Waffle & Pancake Recall: Which Products Were Taken Off Shelves?

Image Credit: UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

At the start of the year, Quaker Oats recalled over 10,000 products, and now officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have escalated the issue.

On February 13, the FDA upgraded the recall of one of Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company products, previously known as Aunt Jemima until 2021, to a Class I recall — the highest level of concern. A Class I recall is defined by the FDA as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, initially announced a limited recall on January 14 after being alerted by a retail partner. The company stated that individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could face serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the affected product.

What Products Were Taken Off Shelves?

The product in question is the Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix— not the buttermilk version. According to the release, the product could have been purchased as early as Nov. 18, 2024. The recalled product’s UPC is “30000 65040,” with a best-by date of Sept. 13, 2025.

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Quaker Oats Company issued a recall for over 100 products due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall affected a variety of items, including Cap’n Crunch cereals and bars, granola cereals and bars, Oatmeal Squares cereal, snack boxes, and more.

What States Were Affected by the Recall?

The company has recalled 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix sold in stores across 11 states, including:

Arkansas

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nebraska

Utah

Wisconsin

What Should You Do If You Have a Recalled Product?

No allergic reactions have been reported in connection with the recall so far. However, the FDA advises consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity to avoid consuming the product.