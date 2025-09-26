Voddie Baucham Jr.’s Health Before Death: About the Pastor’s Heart Failure & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Voddie Baucham Jr., a Baptist pastor, author and educator, died at the age of 56 on September 25, 2025. Known for his conservative teachings and dedication to his faith, Bauchum Jr. made an impression by introducing the Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida, and serving as the Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Zambia. When news of his death broke, followers grieved his death and wondered what health setback led to his “emergency medical incident” during his final hours.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” a statement shared to Bauchum Jr.’s Facebook account read. “Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

Below, learn what we know about Bauchum Jr., his health and death.

The entire gospel in two minutes from Voddie Baucham. “Until one day, when it’s all said and done, we’re not just saved from the penalty of sin. We’re not just saved from the power of sin. But one day, we’re glorified and saved from the very presence of sin. That’s the gospel… pic.twitter.com/YtXjQhPYLU — Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) September 25, 2025

Voddie Baucham Jr.’s Cause of Death

No cause of death for Bauchum Jr. has been released, but a statement shared to his social media accounts revealed he suffered from an “emergency medical incident” the day he died.

Voddie Baucham Jr.’s Health Issues Before Death

Four years before he died, Pastor Bauchum Jr. suffered from heart failure, he revealed to his supporters on social media.

“Brethren, if you have ever considered supporting us in prayer, please do so now,” Bauchum Jr. wrote on Facebook in February 2021, per Christian Today. “We are walking through the darkest valley we have ever faced. Not only have we experienced a great deal of loss in recent weeks, but we are also facing a family health crisis.”

The pastor explained he felt fatigue and shortness of breath for a few weeks, noting he thought he “worked too hard.”

“However, as it turns out, I was experiencing heart failure!” he revealed at the time. A GoFundMe raised more than $1 million to help Bauchum in his recovery.

Who Is Voddie Baucham Jr.’s Wife?

Bauchum Jr. married his wife, Bridget, in 1989.

How Many Children Did Voddie Baucham Jr. Have?

Bauchum Jr. and his wife shared nine children.