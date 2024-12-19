‘Virgin River’ Season 6: Is This the Last Season of the Series?

Image Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Season 6 of Netflix’s Virgin River was released on December 19, 2024, and in case you haven’t watched it yet, prepare for a major cliffhanger. In typical television fashion, the season finale concluded with mystery and apparent terror. So, what happened, and will there be a season 7 of Virgin River?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the answers about season 6 of Virgin River below, and whether it’s returning for a seventh season. Warning: spoilers ahead.

What Happened in Virgin River Season 6?

At the end of season 6, Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) get married. However, their special day is packed with enough drama to cause a heart attack — literally. Mel’s biological father, Everett (played by John Allen Nelson) has a heart attack and is hospitalized the morning of the wedding.

Before they can exchange vows, though, Mel appears to have a moment of doubt. She confronts Jack to tell him that she is nervous about a commitment because the people she loves can disappear from her life. However, this doesn’t stop Jack. He takes Mel away to discuss her concerns, and she confesses that Everett’s heart attack resurrected her fears when she lost her parents, her husband and her child. The two are able to figure things out and head back to their nuptials.

Upon returning to their wedding, Everett shows up, and everything looks like it will end in picture-perfect happily ever after style — especially since Mel and Jack could have a shot at welcoming children some day. But Charmaine has apparently vanished. She was planning to take out a restraining order on Calvin. So when Jack checks on her house, signs of a break-in worry him. After he walks into the nursery room, Jack looks horrified, and the episode ends.

Is This the Last Season of Virgin River?

No, this is not the last season of Virgin River, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed.

“When we pick up in season 7, there’s a time jump of maybe two hours, so we pick right back up in that moment and keep running,” Patrick pointed out to TV Insider in December 2024. “I love having that momentum going from one season to the next.”

The showrunner elaborated what the seventh season will entail, noting that there is “sort of an overarching theme of season 7 of the outside invading this little slice of heaven, and that’s some of the tension there.”

Patrick also spoke with Netflix’s Tudum about the next season. When it comes to Mel and Jack’s relationship, the showrunner put fans at ease by noting, “I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up. It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens.”

Virgin River Season 7 Release Date

Netflix has not confirmed the projected release date for season 7 yet.