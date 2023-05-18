Victor Garber’s Husband Rainer Andreesen: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Victor Garber is an acclaimed stage, television, and film actor.

He’s lived an extremely private personal life.

Victor married Rainer Andreeson in 2015.

Victor Garber is an instantly recognizable, longtime actor who rose to fame with roles in pivotal films like Titanic, Legally Blonde, and Milk, among many others. The Ontario, Canada native has also been a prolific TV actor, appearing everything from Guiding Light to Law & Order to Alias, and a staple of live theater. Along the way, the now 74-year-old actor has picked up an impressive six Prime Time Emmy Award nominations, four Tony Award nominations, and three Gemini Award nominations, and has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Behind the scenes, he’s been in a marriage with Rainer Andreesen since 2015 — but the actor has been notoriously tight lipped about his personal life. In 2013, he confirmed he is gay in an interview with Greg In Hollywood, per The Los Angeles Times. “I don’t really talk about it but everybody knows,” he said at the time. “He’s going to be out here with me for the SAG Awards,” he added, referring to Rainer. “My companion Rainer Andreesen and I have been together almost 13 years in Greenwich Village,” he added. “We both love New York.”

Here’s everything to know about Victor’s marriage to Rainer.

Who Is Rainer Andreesen?

Rainer is a both a fellow actor and a fellow Canadian, hailing from Prince Rupert, British Columbia. According to E! News, Rainer is also an artist. His official website states that he studied design and art during an intensive four-year program at Capilano College in Vancouver, and many of his works feature famous faces, including Leslie Jordan and David Bowie.

When Did They Get Married?

According to ABC News, Victor and Rainer married in Tofino, Canada, in October of 2015. They had been together for an impressive 16 years before they finally tied the knot, making them a seriously stable, decades-long couple. They split their time between New York and Los Angeles.

Rainer has celebrity fans.

Among the painter’s many fans and followers are some instantly recognizable names. Buyers of his work reportedly include Jennifer Garner (Victor officiated her wedding to Ben Affleck after they starred together in Alias), Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Short, David Hyde Pierce, and Laura Linney, among others. Sex & The City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker follows him on Instagram.

He’s a former model.

According to E! News, Rainer is a former model. The outlet reported that modeling gigs in Europe included work for Valentino, Hugo Boss, Gucci, and Armani. He headed up the Perry Ellis Men’s Spring 2013 campaign, as well.