‘Venom: The Last Dance’: Who Is Knull in ‘Venom’ 3?

The latest trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has every Marvel fan reeling! Upon the teaser’s release, viewers caught a glimpse at the character Knull — one of the most powerful villains in the comics. So, does this mean that Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock, a.k.a. Venom, will face off against Knull?

Hollywood Life has rounded up the details on Venom 3, bellow.

What Is ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ About?

According to the film’s official longline, the movie shows Eddie on Venom “on the run” since the events from Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

“Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance,” the synopsis reads.

Who Is Knull in ‘Venom 3’?

Knull is also known as the God of Symbiotes, whose entire existence dates back to pre-universe times. As the creator of the symbiotes, Knull is perhaps the biggest threat to Venom and any other symbiote he created.

It’s still unclear who in the cast is playing Knull in Venom 3. Although the details of the mysterious character have yet to unfold on screen, Tom previously teased how much of an impact the film will leave on fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s the last one, and we want to go out with a bang and lay the foundations for optionality and possibilities because it’s been such a great ride,” he told Forbes in June 2024. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working within that field and remit of a big film with big ideas, and a lot of people looking to you to back that up.”

In the final trailer of Venom 3, fans only get a brief glimpse at Knull. As the character looks down at his clawed hand, viewers only see him surrounded by symbiotes.

Who Is in the ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Cast?

Aside from Tom, the rest of the Venom 3 cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. Marvel and DC Comics fans recognize Rhys as Dr. Curt Connors from the previous Spider-Man film installments The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What Is the ‘Venom 3’ Release Date?

Venom: The Last Dance will be released on October 25, 2024.