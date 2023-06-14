Is Vanna White Leaving ‘Wheel Of Fortune’? What She’s Said About Her Future On The Show

Vanna White has co-hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1982.

Her co-host, Pat Sajak, is leaving the show in 2024.

Vanna has not confirmed if she’s staying with the show.

Vanna White, 66, has been a staple on Wheel Of Fortune since 1982, but the game show is getting a major shakeup soon. Pat Sajak, 76, announced that he’s leaving the show after season 41 wraps in 2024, which puts his longtime host in an interesting position. Fans are wondering if Vanna will stay on the show, and possibly even become the new host, after Pat departs. The other possible scenario is that Vanna follows Pat’s lead and says goodbye to her decades-long job as the letter turner.

Vanna has said before that it’s “depressing” to imagine doing Wheel of Fortune without Pat. But that’s going to be a reality next year, if she stays. Here’s everything we know about Vanna’s future with the game show.

Is Vanna White Leaving Wheel Of Fortune With Pat Sajak?

Vanna has not announced that she’s leaving Wheel Of Fortune. So we can assume that she’s sticking around, at least for now. The last time she addressed her future on the show was in December 2022, when she reacted to Pat telling Entertainment Tonight that the dynamic duo is “certainly closer to the end than the beginning” of their time on the show together.

“I don’t even want to think about that,” Vanna said to PEOPLE at the time. “I mean, we’re a team. That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.” In that same interview, Vanna said she has “no idea” if the show will continue without the two of them. “I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know?” she said. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”

Vanna White’s Future On Wheel Of Fortune

Like Pat, Vanna’s current contract with Sony Pictures Television (which produces Wheel of Fortune) expires after the 2023 — 2024 season. While Pat is retiring from the show, it’s totally possible that Vanna will renew her contract and keep her job. The pair inked their latest deal with Sony in September 2021, ahead of the season 39 premiere.

In December, Vanna told PEOPLE how grateful she is to still be on Wheel Of Fortune. “It’s incredible. I cannot believe it’s been 40 years. Honestly, I’ve loved every minute of it. Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It’s a fun show,” Vanna said. “Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people’s lives and it makes people happy. So it’s a great job.”

Will Vanna White Replace Pat Sajak As Host?

There’s been speculation that Vanna will take over for Pat as host. She filled in for Pat for three weeks after he underwent emergency surgery in Nov. 2019. At the time, Vanna admitted she was “very nervous” for her last-minute hosting gig. Other possibilities to succeed Pat as host include his daughter Maggie Sajak, 28, who has been with the show as the social correspondent since 2021, and Ryan Seacrest, 48, who has reportedly “been talking” to the Wheel of Fortune producers about snatching the job.

Why Is Pat Sajak Leaving?

After over 40 years with the show, Pat announced he’s leaving Wheel of Fortune on June 12. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he said in his statement, where he broke the news. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Vanna reacted to Pat’s big career change and showed support to her longtime co-host on Twitter. “When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” she wrote in response to his message that he’s leaving the show. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!” Vanna added.