Who Will Be The New ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host? Vanna White & Other Possibilities

Pat Sajak announced that he’s leaving Wheel Of Fortune on June 12.

Pat will stop hosting the show after season 41 wraps in 2024.

Vanna White is among the list of possible new hosts.

All good things must come to an end, including Pat Sajak‘s 41-year run as the host of Wheel of Fortune. Pat, 76, is leaving the beloved game show after the 2023 – 2024 season, which means someone else has to step into the role next year. Pat has been the face of Wheel of Fortune with his right hand woman Vanna White, 66, and he’s leaving behind a remarkable legacy. “It’s been a wonderful ride,” Pat said in his statement, where he broke the news of his big career change, “and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

Following Pat’s big announcement on June 12, speculation began as to who will replace him as host of the show. Could Vanna be promoted from her longtime sidekick position that she’s held since 1982? Or will an outsider step into the role that won Pat three Daytime Emmy Awards? Here’s the full list of possible candidates for the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

View Related Gallery Pat Sajak & Lesly Brown: Photos Of The Couple Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Apr 2017 Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Burial of Former President Ronald Reagan June 11, 2004 - Simi Valley, CA. Pat Sajak and wife Lesly. Burial of former President Ronald Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Library. Photo ® Jim Smeal / BEImages

Vanna White

Vanna is a natural frontrunner to replace Pat. She’s been on the show for over 40 years and even filled in as host for Pat for three weeks after he underwent emergency surgery in Nov. 2019. At the time, Vanna admitted she was “very nervous” for her last-minute hosting gig, but said that her “biggest concern” was Pat’s health.

After Pat announced he’s leaving the show, Vanna showed her support for her pal. “When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” she wrote on Twitter. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

Maggie Sajak

Pat’s daughter Maggie Sajak, 28, could very well follow in her father footsteps and snag the job as host of Wheel of Fortune. After all, Maggie already works on the show as the social correspondent, which she began in 2021 ahead of the show’s 39th season. Maggie’s job is to share exclusive videos and behind-the-scenes clips, as well as interview the hosts, staff, crew, and contestants for Wheel of Fortune’s social media accounts. She’s also filled in for Vanna before, including when Vanna participated in the game as a celebrity contestant in May 2023.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, 67, declared that she’s interested in hosting Wheel of Fortune on the June 13 episode of The View. “I want that job! I think it’d be lots of fun,” Whoopi said. The EGOT winner and her co-hosts welcomed Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings on the show, when the topic of Pat’s retirement came up. Ken agreed that Whoopi would make a perfect fit for the show’s host. Whoopi previously served as a producer and the center square on the game show Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest, 48, has held many jobs in his career — and Wheel of Fortune host might be next on his resume! Bloomberg‘s Lucas Shaw reported on June 12, after Pat’s announcement, that Ryan “has been talking” to producers about becoming the new host. “Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested,” Lucas claimed on Twitter. Obviously, Ryan has plenty of hosting experience from American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.