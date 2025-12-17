‘Vanity Fair’ Trump Cabinet Interview Highlights: Takeaways From Susie Wiles

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, was interviewed by Vanity Fair over the course of his first year back in office, and her comments about his entire cabinet raised eyebrows across America. She promptly blasted the interview as a “framed hit piece” on her and “the finest president” in a statement she posted after its publication.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles tweeted, in part, on December 16, 2025. “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

Here are some of the highlights from Wiles’ several conversations with Vanity Fair.

An ‘Alcoholic’s Personality’

Although Trump does not drink alcohol, Wiles described him as having an “alcoholic’s personality.” She compared the president to her father, a television sportscaster named Pat Summerall, whom she claimed suffered from alcoholism.

“Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink,” Wiles told the publication. “And so, I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

Wiles went on to note that Trump “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Elon Musk’s Ketamine Usage

Wiles did not hold back from noting that the main “challenge” with Elon Musk is “keeping up with him.” She then pointed out that he’s “an avowed ketamine [user].”

“And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime,” Wiles added. “And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”

Trump & Epstein Were ‘Young, Single Playboys’

In another portion of VF‘s piece on Wiles, she revealed reading “the Epstein file” and acknowledged that, while Trump is included in it, he was “not doing anything awful.” Wiles further described the president and Jeffrey Epstein and Trump were “young, single playboys together” at the time.

JD Vance Is a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’

At another point in the VF piece, Wiles described Trump’s VP, JD Vance, as a “conspiracy theorist,” whose path from anti-Trump vocalist to active Trump supporter was “a little bit more, sort of political.”