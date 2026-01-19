Valentino Garavani Net Worth: How Much Money the Fashion Designer Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Valentino Garavani, the famous Italian designer and founder of his eponymous fashion house, died on January 19, 2026, his company confirmed. The late 93-year-old leaves behind an empire and, therefore, a high net worth. But his influence on the fashion industry reaches more than what money can buy.

“Our founder, Valentino Garavani, passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” an Instagram announcement from Valentino read. “The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am.”

As the fashion industry mourns the loss of Garavani, learn about his legacy, net worth and how far his company’s influence stretches around the world.

How Did Valentino Garavani Become a Fashion Designer?

Garavani — whose full name was Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani — became interested in fashion design at an early age. But it took years for the Voghera, Lombardy, native to create his own fashion house. Through various apprenticeships and assistant jobs to other designers, Garavani finally founded his company in 1960.

How Much Was Valentino Garavani Worth?

Garavani built a net worth of $1.5 billion by 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Valentino Garavani Retire?

Garavani announced his retirement in 2007 and held his final haute couture show in January 2008 at Paris’s Musée Rodin.

“At this time, I have decided that is the perfect moment to say adieu to the world of fashion [sic],” the designer said in a statement at the time, per The New York Times. “As the English say, I would like to leave the party when it is still full. … I have been very lucky to be able to do what I have loved all my life. There can be few greater gifts than that.”

Was Valentino Garavani Married?

No, but Garavani was with his longtime business and life partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, from 1960 to 1972. They remained close, though not romantically, thorugh the end of Garavani’s life.