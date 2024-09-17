‘Uglies’ Sequel: Will There Be Another Joey King & Chase Stokes Movie?

Image Credit: Brian Douglas/Netflix

The latest young adult craze is here, and Netflix viewers can’t get enough of it. Based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Scott Westerfeld, Uglies stars Joey King and Chase Stokes in a dystopian society. In this world, people are labeled “Ugly” until their 16th birthday, which is when they can undergo a surgery to make them “Pretty.” After ending on a major cliffhanger, fans are wondering whether they’d get an Uglies sequel. After all, with dystopian franchises like The Hunger Games and Divergent, Hollywood has found ways to continue fan-favorite YA stories.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details pointing to a possible Uglies sequel, below!

‘Uglies’ Plot

Per Netflix, Uglies takes place in “a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16.” Its main character, Tally (played by Joey) “is eager to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted.”

Who Is in the ‘Uglies’ Cast?

Apart from Joey and Chase, the rest of the Uglies cast features Laverne Cox, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee and Jay DeVon Johnson.

Will There Be an ‘Uglies’ Sequel?

The film ended on a cliffhanger. After unveiling unwillingly betraying The Smoke and discovering the Specials who were forced to get the cosmetic surgery, Tally sacrifices herself to become Pretty. Once she surrenders to the city officials, Tally is now prettified, but not without the scar on her hand that bound her to Peris (Chase). The revelation proves that while Tally is now Pretty, she has maintained her sense of autonomy and is able to control her mind.

As for Peris, he fell over the wall of the city after fighting with David. However, it’s unclear if he actually died. Moreover, his character returns in the book series. The books Pretties, Specials and Extras follow Uglies in the franchise.

There has been no confirmation of a sequel to Uglies yet. However, since the book series continues, fans are hoping that it’s possible. Director McG even noted that if there’s enough demand for a sequel, then it could happen.

“The audience needs to speak up and say we should finish the book series,” the filmmaker told Deadline ahead of the film’s release. “Obviously, it’s a series of books. The story goes on, but we need to have everybody clamor for it, because it’s tough to get movies made, and it needs to be worth it, and they’re expensive.”

McG pointed out that the cast and crew are “all very optimistic that the stories will continue” and that they “want to tell the full story” since it’s a book series.