What Did the Pentagon’s UFO Files Release Reveal? Updates From the Government

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The truth may still be out there, but the Pentagon’s latest UFO files release reignited public fascination with what the government knows about unexplained aerial sightings. In recent years, federal agencies have increasingly used the term “UAP,” or “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” instead of UFOs, but the questions remain the same: Are aliens real, and did the government prove it?

On May 8, 2026, the Department of Defense, a.k.a the Department of War as coined by Donald Trump‘s administration, released a new batch of declassified UAP-related documents, photographs and videos as part of an ongoing disclosure initiative tied to the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The records included decades-old military accounts, FBI reports, astronaut observations and drone operator sightings.

Nevertheless, government officials were careful to note that the files do not confirm extraterrestrial life. Keep reading to learn more about the files here.

Where to Look for the UFO Files Release

The Pentagon’s UFO and UAP records are now being published through official government portals tied to the Department of Defense and the National Archives. The Pentagon’s AARO website was created as a central hub for declassified cases, reports, videos and public updates regarding unexplained aerial sightings.

Meanwhile, the National Archives also maintains a growing UAP records collection that includes documents transferred from agencies such as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FAA and the Department of Defense. According to the National Archives, the records are being added on a “rolling basis” to maximize transparency for the public.

The newest 2026 document release reportedly included more than 160 files covering incidents dating back decades. Some involved strange lights seen near military sites, while others featured astronaut transcripts and reports of unexplained objects moving at unusual speeds.

What Did the UFO Files Prove?

A major 2024 AARO report reviewing nearly 80 years of government investigations concluded there was “no verifiable evidence” that any reported UAP incident involved alien life or off-world technology. Officials said many sightings were eventually identified as drones, satellites or other ordinary objects.

Are Aliens Real?

The Pentagon’s files do not answer the ultimate question of whether intelligent alien life exists. Despite the excitement about the files’ release, the Pentagon repeatedly stated that investigators have found no verified evidence of extraterrestrial technology or alien spacecraft.

Scientists widely believe it is statistically possible that life exists elsewhere in the universe, given the enormous number of planets beyond Earth. However, there is currently no confirmed public evidence showing that extraterrestrials have visited Earth or that the U.S. government possesses alien technology.