Who Won UFC 328 Fight Card? See the Winner of the Chimaev vs. Strickland Match

Image Credit: Zuffa LLC

UFC 328 put the spotlight on Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland, who headlined the May 9, 2026, pay-per-view event at Newark’s Prudential Center. The card featured several high-profile matchups across the middleweight, heavyweight and welterweight divisions, with fans closely watching the long-awaited main event between the two rivals. In addition to the headline bout, the night included notable performances, key divisional wins and multiple fights that quickly sparked reactions across the MMA world.

Below, learn how to rewatch the event and see the full list of UFC 328 winners.

How to Rewatch the Chimaev vs. Strickland Fight

Fans can rewatch UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland on Paramount+, which streamed the event live on May 9, 2026. Full fight replays, highlights and post-fight coverage are also available through the UFC’s official platforms.

Who Won the UFC 328 Fight Card?

UFC 328 featured several major wins throughout the card at Newark’s Prudential Center on May 9, 2026. Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev in the main event, while Joshua Van retained his flyweight title against Tatsuro Taira in the co-main event. Other notable fights included Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley, King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens and Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon.

By the end of the night, winners included Strickland, Van, Volkov, Brady, Green, Miller, Grant Dawson, Roman Kopylov and Yaroslav Amosov.

Following the fight, Strickland addressed some of the controversy surrounding the lead-up to UFC 328 and apologized for comments he made while promoting the matchup. He also praised Chimaev’s performance in the octagon.

“I want to apologize,” Strickland said. “I went too hard. I’ll admit it. I respect all you guys [from Chimaev’s native Chechnya]. He’s a f***ing savage. I try to sell these fights for you f***ers. I appreciate you.”

Strickland later added that he may have suffered a broken nose during the fight before thanking fans from all backgrounds for supporting him throughout his career.

“I want to tell you guys, my fans, I f***ing love you guys. I would not be where I am today without you guys. My Christian fans, Muslim fans, white fans, black fans, brown fans,” he said.