Tyra Banks’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have After ‘America’s Next Top Model’?

Tyra Banks is one of the most iconic figures in fashion and television, rising from supermodel status in the 1990s to media mogul with a lasting cultural footprint. Banks transitioned behind the camera in 2003 when she created and hosted America’s Next Top Model, a reality competition that became a global phenomenon and solidified her status as a force in entertainment.

Now in 2026, Banks is back in the spotlight with Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, a new three-part Netflix documentary that re-examines the legacy and controversies of the long-running series. In it, Banks reflects on her role in shaping the show’s cultural impact, revisits some of its most talked-about moments and faces candid conversations about its more problematic history.

Alongside her media resurgence, Banks has built a multi-faceted career spanning television hosting, business ventures and real estate, and she continues to leverage her brand well beyond the runway. Here’s a look at how all of that translates into her net worth today.

How Did Tyra Banks Get Famous?

Banks first rose to prominence in the early 1990s as a high-fashion model. After signing with Elite Model Management as a teenager, she quickly booked major runway shows in Paris and became one of the most in-demand models of her era. She broke barriers as one of the first Black women to land the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and became a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005.

Banks later transitioned into television and film, appearing in movies like Higher Learning, Life-Size and Coyote Ugly. However, her biggest career pivot came in 2003 when she created and hosted America’s Next Top Model, which became a global franchise and cemented her status as a media mogul. She expanded her empire with The Tyra Banks Show, which won two Daytime Emmy Awards, and later hosting roles on America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars.

What Is Tyra Banks’ Net Worth Now?

As of 2026, Banks’ estimated net worth is $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Did Tyra Banks Make From America’s Next Top Model?

While exact figures have never been publicly disclosed, reports estimate that Banks earned millions per cycle of America’s Next Top Model as both host and executive producer. At the height of the show’s popularity, she was reportedly making between $5 million and $10 million per year from the franchise through salary and production profits.

Because Banks retained significant ownership and producer credits, she benefited not just from her hosting paycheck but from international licensing deals, syndication and brand extensions tied to the show. The long-running success of ANTMremains one of the largest contributors to her overall net worth.