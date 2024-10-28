Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ Album: Release Date, Features List & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

The CHROMAKOPIA era has begun! Tyler, The Creator has released his seventh studio album, and fans are already tuning in. The album features 14 tracks that can be enjoyed in a total of 53 minutes, including songs like “St. Chroma,” “Rah Tah Tah,” “Darling, I,” and more. This release comes three years after his 2021 album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale. To celebrate this launch, he held a listening party in Los Angeles, sharing glimpses of the night on his Instagram Stories. In one of the Story slides, he urged fans, “Make sure you listen in full with no expectations no dirstractions no checking text or social media letting others paint your thoughts on sh*t before you get a chance. Thank you.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about the new album.

When Does Tyler, The Creator’s Album Drop?

The rapper dropped his album on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. While artists typically aim for a midnight release later in the week, he wanted to be different so fans could experience the album fully awake. According to Rolling Stone, he was heard saying at his listening party, “Don’t lose y’all sleep trying to stay up, go to sleep.” He added, “I’m excited for y’all to hear the album the second time, that second time when it hits you, you know if you fuckin’ think it’s the worst thing ever or if you’re really fucking with it.”

What Are the Features on CHROMAKOPIA?

According to Rolling Stone, the album features musicians like Childish Gambino, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Daniel Cesar, Doechii, ScHoolboy Q, and more.

Will There Be a CHROMAKOPIA Tour?

Yes, Tyler, The Creator announced just days before the album’s release that he would be hitting the road, and he won’t be alone. The CHROMAKOPIA tour will also feature Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time.