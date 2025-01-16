‘Twilight’ Lego Release Date: When Does It Come Out?

Image Credit: Gado via Getty Images

It may be 2025, but some of us are still proudly repping for either Team Edward or Team Jacob. Regardless of whose side you’re on, Lego’s newest launch is healing all of our inner children. Find out more about the incredible new Lego set below!

What Did Lego Announce?

Everyone’s favorite toy company, Lego, announced its newest edition — Twilight: The Cullen House. Excuse us as we take a moment to catch our breath from the incredible news.

What Does Lego’s ‘Twilight’ Set Include?

Lego’s Twilight set includes 2,001 pieces and 7 mini-figures, according to Lego’s official website. The mini-figures will include the main characters along with Carlisle, Esme, Alice, and Charlie. We won’t judge if you don’t feature either Jacob or Edward in your set. The house resembles the home in the film perfectly, with his three-story, futuristic cottage look. It also comes with a red truck and tree to use to your fullest imagination. Even the furniture inside, such as the grand piano and bookshelf, is Edward-coded. All the nostalgia will surely inspire all millennials into committing to an upcoming Twilight marathon.

How Much Does Lego’s ‘Twilight’ Set Cost?

Lego’s Twilight set will cost you $219.99.

When Will Lego’s ‘Twilight’ Set Come Out?

It will be officially released on February 4, but if you pre-order it today, it will be shipped out from February 1, 2025. As an extra treat for Twilight fans who pre-order, you’ll also get Lego’s two-hour-long video recreation of Twilight, using the adorable set. Talk about a win-win situation.

How Was Lego’s ‘Twilight’ Set Created?

Lego’s Twilight set was created by a Lego fan named Nick Micheel, believe it or not. The Lego enthusiast sent in his application for the toy company’s Ideas program. The creative program was first launched in 2023, through the collaboration of Lionsgate and Lego, according to Decider. Nick’s submission got more than 10,000 votes online, which made him the winner of the unique contest.

Nick shared the inspiration behind his concept with Lego Ideas: “I just thought it would be so funny to translate this movie and these characters into LEGO form. I am a huge fan of the LEGO Batman Movie and how it demonstrates a masterful ability to infuse humor into otherwise melodramatic themes, and I thought that Twilight would work so well in a similar way. Just as with LEGO building, I came out of my Twilight dark age as an adult. However, I was not a Twilight fan as a child. At some point, I started to find myself always suggesting Twilight as a movie option with my wife and our friends, to the point that they knew it was coming every time. My wife and I had a phase where we would watch the movies on repeat to the point where I could recite the film script as easily as reciting Shakespeare.”