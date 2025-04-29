Trump Impeachment Updates: What Was He Accused Of?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump was hit with multiple articles of impeachment just three months into his presidency. The 78-year-old Republican is facing backlash for a slew of reasons, including his administration’s deportation crackdowns and controversial comments when it comes to foreign affairs.

Below, get updates on the articles of impeachment against Trump and learn about the process.

How Does Impeachment Work?

After articles of impeachment are introduced against a president, the House of Representatives must approve them by a majority vote and send them over to the Senate. The Senate would then hold a High Court of Impeachment to review evidence and vote to convict or acquit the impeached official.

I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not “fighting for America.” He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy. pic.twitter.com/40iBTZKjkC — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 28, 2025

Is Trump Getting Impeached?

Democratic U.S. Representative Shri Thanedar introduced multiple articles of impeachment against Trump on April 28, 2025. He accused the president of the following: Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Executive Power, Usurpation of Appropriations Power, Abuse of Trade Powers and International Aggression, Violation of First Amendment Rights, Creation of an Unlawful Office, Bribery and Corruption and Tyrannical Overreach.

“Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as president and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy,” Thanedar said. “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act.”

However, Congress is packed with GOP members, so it’s unlikely that the Republican-filled House of Representatives will unanimously consider the articles of impeachment.

In response to the articles of impeachment, White House spokesperson Liz Huston insisted in a statement, per Fox News, “Every action taken by President Trump and his administration is fully lawful and firmly rooted in the will of the American people. President Trump is doing exactly what he promised: securing our border, bringing in trillions of dollars in investment to America, and restoring common sense leadership. Meanwhile, Democrats are once again showing where their true priorities lie — siding with illegal immigrants over the safety, security, and well-being of hardworking American citizens. Their desperate impeachment stunt is nothing more than a reckless political act that the American people see right through.”

Who Is Shri Thanedar?

Thanedar is a Democrat and a U.S. representative from Michigan’s 13th congressional district. Born and raised in India, he eventually moved to the United States to pursue his PhD at the University of Akron. Thanedar became a U.S. citizen by 1988, and he ran for governor of Michigan in 2018.