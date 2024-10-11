Tropical Storm Leslie’s Path: Where Is the Possible Hurricane Headed?

Hurricane season isn’t over yet. Even though Milton tore through Florida this week, the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring a few tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean — leaving many wondering whether another storm is on the way. Tropical Storm Leslie has been forming in the southern Atlantic, but is it developing into a full hurricane? Find out Leslie’s path, below.

Tropical Storm Leslie’s Path

According to the NHC’s website, Leslie “likely peaked in strength” on Thursday, October 10. It is moving northwest and is currently in the middle of the southern Atlantic Ocean. The following day, Leslie was moving north-northeast, and winds had decreased on Friday, October 11. Based on the data, it is unlikely that Leslie will hit the East Coast.

The tracker for tropical storm Leslie is available via multiple websites.

Is There Another Hurricane Headed Toward Florida?

At the time of publication, there is no hurricane headed toward Florida. Milton was the state’s second hurricane in a row after Helene made landfall in September. Earlier this summer, Florida and other southern states in the U.S. faced Hurricane Debby.

Is There a Hurricane Nadine?

“Invest 93L” was developing into Tropical Storm Nadine earlier this week. If it had intensified, it would have become Hurricane Nadine. However, Invest 93L weakened due to an unfavorable surrounding environment.

According to the NHC, Invest 93L was described as a “short-lived tropical or subtropical storm.”

“Although environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development, a short-lived tropical or subtropical storm could form today or this evening while the low moves northeastward to east-northeastward at around 15 mph,” the NHC’s website read. “Upper-level winds are forecast to increase later tonight, which should limit any chances for further development.”

How Florida Is Recovering From Hurricane Milton

So far, more than 10 people have died in Florida, multiple outlets reported. The death toll continues to rise as first responders rescue victims who were left trapped by overwhelming floodwaters and structural damage from the high winds.

After Milton struck Florida, around 3 million residents experienced power outages. The number of outages has decreased to just over 2 million people, per USA Today.

The storm left several counties in ruin. Neighborhoods in Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Tampa and more were flooded, and homes were submerged underwater.