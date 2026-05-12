Tribeca Film Festival 2026 Lineup: The Shorts, Feature Movies & More

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Cinephiles patiently await the return of festival season, and with the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival almost here, we’re looking forward to seeing a variety of films on the lineup.

Below, Hollywood Life has the roundup of films — features and shorts — that will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World) – Directed by Questlove; Produced by Questlove, Dave Sirulnick, Samantha Grogin, KB White and Arron Saxe.

Act One– Directed & Written by Sophia Takal; Produced by Allison Rose Carter, Stephanie Roush, Julie Waters, Julie Christeas; Starring Ella Beatty, Ari Graynor, Nate Mann, Elizabeth Reaser, Sinclair Daniel, Robert Sean Leonard, Tavi Gevinson

Deepfake – Directed & Written by Matt Eames; Produced by Federica Mary Lai; Starring Jessica DiGiovanni, Sophia Lucia Parola, Jocelyn Weisman

General Admission – Directed by Kaily Morgan Smith; Written by Sarah Adina; Produced by Daniel Cummings, Sarah Adina, Kaily Morgan Smith; Executive Produced by Nina Dobrev, Pamela Fisher, K. Asher Levin

Starring Nina Dobrev, Cedric Yarbrough, Adam Shapiro, Sarah Baker, Henderson Wade, Bunny Gibson Klein, Geo Lee, Aris Alvarado, Connor Dugard, Kesia Brooke, Dan Hillaker, Alex Cassidy, Michael Merton, Marita De Lara, Jack Seavor McDonald

Holo – Directed by Alexander DeSouza; Written by Alexander Hernandez-Maxwell; Starring Shane West, Zelda Williams, and Morgan Kohan

How to Feed a Dictator – Directed by Andrew Neel; Written by Witold Szablowski; Produced By Michael Merlob

Kids Like Me – Directed by Cynthia Lowen and Jon Cohrs; Produced by Cynthia Lowen, John Cohrs; Executive Produced by Jim LeBrecht, Grace Lay, Cher Lee, Jonathan Logan, Meadow Fund, Resonance Philanthropies, Outlier Film Fund, Adora Cheung, Kat Manalac, Tony Shalhoub, Alysa Nahmias, and Megan Gelstein

Lucy Schulman – Directed & Written by Ellie Sachs; Produced by Fernando Loureiro, Guilherme Coelho, Morwin Schmookler, Gabriel Amaral; Executive Producers: Jay Burnley, David Cross, Sam Evoy, Will Day Frank, Will Janowitz, Anne Jarmain, Carissa Knol, Clay Prietsch, Kelly Schwartz, Sascha Seinfeld, Chelsea Tieu, Zachary Rice, Brian Devine

Starring Ellie Sachs, David Cross, Thomas Mann, Hasan Minhaj, Annabelle Attanasio, Chelsea Frei, Sandrine Holt, Eisa Davis, Olivia Luccardi, Joanna Arnow, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Will Janowitz, Devon Walker, Kareem Rahma, Tuffy Questell, Henry Hall

Ponderosa – Directed & Written by Rob Rice; Produced by Megan Pickrell, Matthew Porterfield, Amy E. Powell , Rob Rice; Executive Produced by Jeremy Gardner, Declan Morgan, Kristal Gruevski, Steve Holmgren, Bill Camp Jack Dylan Grazer, Jason Matsumoto, Eugene Sun Park

Starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Bill Camp, Alexis Bledel

Sara Bareilles: Good Grief – Directed & Written by Josh Alexander; Produced by Josh Alexander and Daniel J. Chalfen

Starring Sara Bareilles, Butterfly Boucher, Misty Boyce, Solomon Dorsey, Charley Drayton, Jonathan Low, Rob Moose

The Haunting of Pennhurst – Directed by Mike Attie, Nathan Stenberg, Katarina Poljak; Produced by Daniel Chalfen; Executive Produced by Jim Lebrecht, Sara Bolder, Jim Butterworth, Roman Nesis, Dawn Bonder, and Marci Wiseman

threeASFOUR: Full Circle – Directed by Sean Ono Lennon; Co-Directed by Brian C. Gonzalez; Produced by Beth Levison, Lauren Evangelista, Brian C. Gonzalez, Daniel Sheppard

Starring Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil

IX XI – Directed by Sean Wilsey; Produced by Krista Parris, Sean Wilsey; Executive Produced by Paula Grant-Berry

Featuring Amadeus Broger, Roz Chast, Michael Cuomo, Griffin Dunne, Irma Ellis, Neria Goodsell, Kevin Langford,Colin Moynihan, Kifah Shah, Pat Coda Smith, Stefan Springman, and Nell Zink

Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen – Directed by One9, Producers Brian Satz, Cole Cook, One9, Ian Orefice, Jonna McLaughlin, Jon Adler, Amanda Spain and Ana Lara

Doc Meets World – Directed by Chris Levitus and Zane Rubin, Producer Alexandra Barreto, Starring Rider Strong, Danielle Fishell and Will Friedle

Happy Hours – Directed, Written by and Starring Katie Holmes; Produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Katie Holmes and Yale Entertainment; Also Starring Joshua Jackson

The Accompanist – Directed by Zach Woods; Written by Michael Govier; Produced by Alex Peace-Power, David Bernon and Vanessa McDonnell; Starring Susan Sarandon and Aubrey Plaza

The Last Day – Directed by Rodrigo García; Written by Patrick Marber; Produced by Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis; Starring Alicia Vikander and Wagner Moura

The Revisionist – Directed by David Wain; Written by Jesse Lasky; Produced by Alison Brie, Dave Franco and Michael Sherman; Starring Alison Brie, André Holland, Tom Sturridge and Dustin Hoffman

Only What We Carry – Directed by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson; Produced by Alex Saks and Matt Miller; Starring Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lizzy McAlpine, Simon Pegg and Quentin Tarantino

In Memoriam – Directed by Rob Burnett; Written by Rob Burnett and Mike Royce; Produced by Rachel Winter and Rob Burnett; Starring Marc Maron and Talia Ryder

They Fight – Directed by Andrew Renzi; Produced by Samantha Housman and Andrew Renzi; Starring André Holland, Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley

Clean Hands – Directed by Alex Thompson; Written by Alex Thompson and Chris Thompson; Produced by Alex Thompson, Kelly O’Sullivan and Theodore Schaefer; Starring Zach Braff

Next Life – Directed by Drake Doremus; Written by Drake Doremus and Ben York Jones; Produced by Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer; Starring Emilia Clarke and Édgar Ramírez

Rain Reign – Directed by Frank Whaley; Written by Frank Whaley and Ann M. Martin; Produced by Jay Van Hoy and Fred Bernstein; Starring Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto

The Leader – Directed by Oren Moverman; Written by Oren Moverman and Alessandro Camon; Produced by Lawrence Inglee and Christine Vachon; Starring Vera Farmiga, Tim Blake Nelson, Jim Parsons and Simon Rex

Kiloran Bay – Directed by Daniel Patrick Carbone; Produced by Daniel Patrick Carbone and Pierce Varous; Starring Alan Cumming

You Tryna Say You Love Me? – Directed by Malik Vitthal; Produced by Kendra Gage and David Blue Garcia; Starring Asante Blackk and Malia Pyles

Beautiful – Directed by Sara Gilbert; Music by Linda Perry

Archbishop Harold Holmes – Directed by Gilbert Trejo; Music by Jack White; Starring John C. Reilly

Mr. Electric Blue – Directed by David Helman; Music by Benson Boone

Everyone’s A Star – Directed by Andy DeLuca; Music by 5 Seconds of Summer