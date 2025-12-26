Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Contract & Salary: How Much He’s Paid by Kansas City

Image Credit: Getty Images

Travis Kelce has become one of the most recognizable figures in sports — and far beyond it. While his on-field success with the Kansas City Chiefs has made him one of the NFL’s highest-profile tight ends, Kelce’s growing presence in entertainment, endorsements and media has elevated his profile even further.

As speculation swirls about how long he plans to continue playing football, fans are also curious about how much Kelce earns with the Chiefs — and where his overall net worth stands today. Below, we break down his salary, contract details, retirement rumors and total fortune.

Is Travis Kelce Retiring From the NFL?

As of now, Kelce has not officially announced his retirement, but retirement rumors are swirling as the 2025 season wraps up. Kelce has openly acknowledged he’s still deciding whether to continue playing after this season and is weighing the choice with his family and former players’ advice.

In a November 2023 interview with Wall Street Journal, Kelce opened up about the physical toll of his career, saying, “That’s the only thing I’ve never really been open about. The pain. The lingering injuries – the 10 surgeries I’ve had that I still feel every single surgery to this day.”

Recent emotional moments — including what may have been his final home game and ongoing discussion about his future — have fueled speculation that this could be his last year on the field, but no formal retirement decision has been made yet.

How Much Does Travis Kelce Make With the Kansas City Chiefs?

Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 worth $34.25 million, giving him an average annual salary of about $17.1 million under that deal. His 2025 salary cash payout is roughly $17.25 million as part of that agreement with the Chiefs.

What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?

Estimates for Kelce’s net worth vary slightly by source, but Celebrity Net Worth and other financial trackers list him at around $90 million, reflecting his NFL earnings, endorsements, business ventures and media projects.

Other outlets like Forbes and People have previously noted figures lower than that (around $70 million as of mid-2025), but more recent estimates — including projections through football contracts and off-field deals — put him closer to the high-eight-figure range.