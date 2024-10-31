Tornado Watch in Oklahoma: What to Know About the Halloween Storm Threat

Oklahoma experienced severe weather on Wednesday, with hail and damaging winds resulting in widespread power outages. Here’s what to know now that a tornado watch has been issued.

October 31, 2024 5:31PM EDT
HENNESSEY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 07: A view of mesocyclone and green glow from very large hail as a tornadic high precipitation supercell arrives in Hennessey, Oklahoma, United States on May 07, 2024. (Photo by Matt Phelps, Tempest Tours/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Oklahoma has been experiencing intense weather patterns.

By late Wednesday night, a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service for southern Oklahoma County, northwestern Cleveland County, and northwestern McClain County escalated into a tornado watch. The extreme weather, characterized by large hail and damaging winds, has resulted in widespread power outages. This comes on the heels of multiple days of wildfires across the state.

Here’s what you need to know.

Which Areas Are Included in the Tornado Watch?

The following counties in Oklahoma are included in the tornado watch:

  • Adair
  • Cherokee
  • Delaware
  • Haskell
  • Latimer
  • McIntosh
  • Mayes
  • Muskogee
  • Okfuskee
  • Okmulgee
  • Pittsburg
  • Sequoyah
  • Wagoner

How Long Is the Tornado Watch Issued?

According to meteorologist Travis Meyer, here’s the timeline for the main severe threats:

  • Northwest of Tulsa: 7 p.m. — 10 p.m.
  • Tulsa Metro & I-44 Corridor: 10 p.m. — midnight
  • Southeast of Tulsa: Midnight — 3 a.m.

What Can Oklahomans Expect?

The National Weather Service in Norman, located 20 miles south of downtown Oklahoma City, has warned that a few tornadoes are possible, along with hail the size of tennis balls, wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and evening temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

Jon Porter of AccuWeather cautions that conditions are highly favorable for a major tornado outbreak across the southern Plains, stating, “All the ingredients you need are here today.” He warns that thunderstorms could generate winds exceeding 80 mph and produce “supercell” tornadoes—powerful, sustained storms capable of causing large-scale destruction.

“These tornadoes can be particularly intense and long-lasting,” Porter explained. “They have the potential to last for 45 minutes to an hour or more, leaving paths of destruction in their wake.” Residents in the affected areas are advised to take shelter immediately upon receiving alerts and to closely monitor updates as conditions evolve.