Tornado Warning in Chicago: Update on Flash Floods & More

Chicago isn’t the most common area to receive a tornado warning, but it isn’t the first time that it’s happened. On Tuesday, September 24, The National Weather Service reported that a storm surrounding parts of Illinois could form a tornado. A flash flood warning was also issued. However, Illinois wasn’t the only state that received the warning today.

Tornado Warning including Chicago Heights IL, Park Forest IL and Homewood IL until 12:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/pw6AtCJou2 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 24, 2024

Where Is the Tornado Warning Today?

Sections of southern Cook County in Illinois were hit with a tornado warning. Per ABC 7 Chicago, a storm that could potentially create a tornado was spotted over the village of Matteson.

According to the outlet, the NWS additionally indicated that the following areas could see the tornado: Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Country Club Hills, Hazel Crest, Richton Park, Flossmoor and Olympia Fields.

Hours later, a tornado warning was issues for Sandusky County in Northeast Ohio. The warning was in effect until 4:45 p.m. that day.

Tornado Warning including Port Clinton OH, Northwood OH and Walbridge OH until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YpnTjuaRbJ — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) September 24, 2024

Areas With Flash Flood Warning

A flash flood warning was in effect for southeastern Cook County and the northeastern part of Will County until 3:45 p.m.

Where Will the Tornado Hit?

The tornado warning was reportedly in effect until 12:45 p.m., but severe thunderstorms were predicted to hit Cook County at around 1:15 p.m.