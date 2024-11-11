Tony Todd’s Wife: Was the Late ‘Candyman’ Star Married?

Image Credit: WireImage

Tony Todd, an icon of the horror genre, passed away at the age of 69 last week, as confirmed by his manager in a statement released on Saturday morning.

Jeffrey Goldberg, who described the actor as his “dear friend and client of 30 years,” shared the heartbreaking news, while adding, “I am lucky to have been able to work with this amazing man, and I will miss him every single day.”

As people reflect on Todd’s remarkable career and his life, here’s a closer look at his family, who have largely remained out of the spotlight.

Was Todd Married?

Todd was reportedly married to a woman named Fatima, though details about their relationship remain limited. She did, however, confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that Todd passed away at their home in Marina del Rey on November 6 following a “long illness.”

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two grown children, Alexander Paxton Todd and Ariana Todd.

Who Are Todd’s Kids

Similar to his wife, not much is known about Todd’s children, as he kept their lives private, sharing only occasional posts on social media where he would express his love and pride for them.

In a January 10, 2021, Instagram post, Todd wrote, “Cheers to my gracious daughter. Hope you had a beautiful 30th birthday. Love.” This indicates his daughter is 33 years old this year. He also shared that she is an occupational therapist, “teaching smiles” to preschoolers.

In another post, he proudly mentioned that his daughter got engaged to her partner, Shawn, at the beginning of 2022.

As for his oldest child, Alex, in a post from June 26, 2020, Todd revealed that his son had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Todd wrote, “He’s suffered from bi-polar disorder for years. What kind of system is it where parental power is lost once a child turns 21. They have to decide. They have to be willing to ask for help. Stay on medication. I LOVE Alex so much. My heart hurts.” Todd also shared that, due to COVID protocols, he was unable to visit him at the time and concluded, “Alex if u see this.”

What Projects Did Todd Work On?

Todd began his acting career in the mid-1980s and maintained a steady presence in both film and television. His TV credits include roles in Simon & Simon, 21 Jump Street, MacGyver, The X-Files, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Smallville, Crossing Jordan, CSI: Miami, Boston Public, Without a Trace, and Hawaii Five-O.

On the big screen, Todd appeared in notable films such as Platoon, Lean on Me, the Candyman franchise, the Final Destination series, The Rock, Hatchet, Dark Reel, and Sushi Girl. He also had a significant role in The Young and the Restless, appearing in 14 episodes in 2013.

In addition to his on-screen roles, Todd was also a talented voice actor, most notably voicing Megatronus Prime in The Transformers films.

One of the most unforgettable moments of Todd’s career occurred during the making of the iconic horror film Candyman. In a particularly daring scene, Todd agreed to have real bees placed in his mouth. It’s said that for every bee sting he endured, the production team would pay him an additional $1,000. Todd bravely endured the pain, and for that one scene, he earned a staggering $23,000.